Derivative The derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x), represents the rate of change or the slope of the function at any given point. It provides critical information about the function's increasing or decreasing behavior. For the function f(x) = 2x^4 - 4x^2 + 1, calculating f'(x) helps identify intervals where the function is rising or falling.

Second Derivative The second derivative, denoted as f''(x), indicates the concavity of the function and helps identify points of inflection. It shows whether the function is concave up (f''(x) > 0) or concave down (f''(x) < 0). For f(x) = 2x^4 - 4x^2 + 1, analyzing f''(x) helps understand the curvature and stability of the graph.