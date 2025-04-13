Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are important because they can indicate local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find them, take the derivative of the function and solve for the values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function g(x) = √(2x − x²), the expression inside the square root must be non-negative, as square roots of negative numbers are not real. Solving 2x − x² ≥ 0 will give the domain of the function.