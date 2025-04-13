Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
2:39 minutes
Problem 4.1.54
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 53 and 54, show that the function has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain.
y = 3x + tan x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the natural domain of the function y = 3x + tan(x). The function tan(x) is undefined at odd multiples of π/2, so the natural domain is all real numbers except x = (2n+1)π/2, where n is an integer.
Consider the behavior of the function as x approaches the points where tan(x) is undefined. As x approaches (2n+1)π/2 from the left, tan(x) approaches negative infinity, and from the right, tan(x) approaches positive infinity. This indicates that the function y = 3x + tan(x) has vertical asymptotes at these points.
Analyze the behavior of the function as x approaches positive and negative infinity. As x approaches positive or negative infinity, the linear term 3x dominates, causing the function to increase or decrease without bound.
Since the function has vertical asymptotes and increases or decreases without bound as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, it does not attain a highest or lowest value on its natural domain.
Conclude that the function y = 3x + tan(x) has neither an absolute minimum nor an absolute maximum on its natural domain due to the presence of vertical asymptotes and unbounded behavior at infinity.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Natural Domain
The natural domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = 3x + tan x, the natural domain excludes values where tan x is undefined, such as x = π/2 + kπ, where k is an integer. Understanding the domain is crucial for analyzing the behavior of the function across its entire range.
Absolute Minimum and Maximum
An absolute minimum or maximum refers to the lowest or highest value a function can attain on a given interval or domain. For y = 3x + tan x, determining the existence of absolute extrema involves analyzing the function's behavior and limits, especially considering the periodic nature and asymptotes of the tangent function, which can lead to unbounded behavior.
Behavior of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions like tan x have unique properties, such as periodicity and asymptotes, which affect their graphs and values. The tangent function has vertical asymptotes at odd multiples of π/2, causing it to approach infinity. This behavior is key to understanding why y = 3x + tan x may not have absolute extrema, as the function can increase or decrease without bound near these asymptotes.
