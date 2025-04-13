Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Domain The natural domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = 3x + tan x, the natural domain excludes values where tan x is undefined, such as x = π/2 + kπ, where k is an integer. Understanding the domain is crucial for analyzing the behavior of the function across its entire range. Recommended video: 5:10 5:10 Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Absolute Minimum and Maximum An absolute minimum or maximum refers to the lowest or highest value a function can attain on a given interval or domain. For y = 3x + tan x, determining the existence of absolute extrema involves analyzing the function's behavior and limits, especially considering the periodic nature and asymptotes of the tangent function, which can lead to unbounded behavior. Recommended video: 03:22 03:22 Finding Extrema Graphically Example 4