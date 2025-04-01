Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise-Defined Functions A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of multiple sub-functions, each of which applies to a specific interval of the domain. These functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. Understanding how to interpret and construct these functions is crucial for analyzing graphs that change behavior at certain points. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions

Graph Interpretation Graph interpretation involves analyzing a visual representation of a function to understand its behavior, such as identifying intervals, slopes, and points of discontinuity. This skill is essential for translating a graph into a piecewise-defined function, as it requires recognizing where the function changes and what expressions describe each segment. Recommended video: 06:15 06:15 Graphing The Derivative