Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise-Defined Functions A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of multiple sub-functions, each of which applies to a specific interval of the domain. These functions are defined by different expressions based on the input value. Understanding how to interpret and construct these functions is crucial for analyzing graphs that change behavior at certain points. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions

Graph Interpretation Interpreting a graph involves understanding the visual representation of a function, including identifying key features such as intercepts, slopes, and discontinuities. For piecewise functions, it's essential to recognize where the function changes its rule and how each segment corresponds to a different part of the function's definition. Recommended video: 06:15 06:15 Graphing The Derivative