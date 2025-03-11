In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

Piecewise-Defined Functions In Exercises 35 and 36, find the (a) domain and (b) range. 𝔂 = { √ -x, -4 ≤ x ≤ 0 { √ x, 0 < x ≤ 4

