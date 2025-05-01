Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Find the global maximum and minimum values of the function f(x, y) = e^{-xy} on the region defined by x^2 + 4y^2 1.
A
The global maximum is 1 at (0, 0) and the global minimum is e^{-0.5} at (0, 0.5) and (0, -0.5).
B
The global maximum is e at (0, 0.5) and the global minimum is e^{-0.5} at (1, 0) and (-1, 0).
C
The global maximum is e^{-0.5} at (0, 0.5) and the global minimum is e at (1, 0) and (-1, 0).
D
The global maximum is e at (0, -0.5) and the global minimum is e^{-0.5} at (1, 0) and (-1, 0).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the global maximum and minimum values of the function f(x, y) = e^(-xy) within the region defined by x^2 + 4y^2 ≤ 1. This involves analyzing the function's behavior both inside the region and on its boundary.
Step 2: Identify the critical points. To find critical points, compute the partial derivatives of f(x, y) with respect to x and y, set them equal to zero, and solve for x and y. The partial derivatives are: ∂f/∂x = -y * e^(-xy) and ∂f/∂y = -x * e^(-xy). Solve ∂f/∂x = 0 and ∂f/∂y = 0 simultaneously.
Step 3: Analyze the boundary of the region. The boundary is defined by the equation x^2 + 4y^2 = 1. Parameterize the boundary using trigonometric functions, such as x = cos(t) and y = (1/2)sin(t), where t is a parameter. Substitute these into f(x, y) to express f in terms of t, and find the maximum and minimum values of f(t) by analyzing its derivative.
Step 4: Evaluate f(x, y) at the critical points and boundary points. Substitute the critical points and the points obtained from the boundary analysis into f(x, y) = e^(-xy) to determine the function's values at these locations.
Step 5: Compare the values obtained in Step 4. The largest value corresponds to the global maximum, and the smallest value corresponds to the global minimum. Ensure that the points satisfy the region's constraint x^2 + 4y^2 ≤ 1.
