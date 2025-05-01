Step 3: Analyze the boundary of the region. The boundary is defined by the equation x^2 + 4y^2 = 1. Parameterize the boundary using trigonometric functions, such as x = cos(t) and y = (1/2)sin(t), where t is a parameter. Substitute these into f(x, y) to express f in terms of t, and find the maximum and minimum values of f(t) by analyzing its derivative.