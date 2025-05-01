Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Given the function f(x) = x^2 defined on the interval 0 ≤ x ≤ 2, determine the y-coordinate of the centroid of the region bounded by the graph of f(x), the x-axis, and the lines x = 0 and x = 2.
A
1
B
2/3
C
8/5
D
4/3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the y-coordinate of the centroid of a region bounded by a curve, the x-axis, and vertical lines. The formula is: ȳ = (1/A) * ∫[a to b] (1/2) * [f(x)]^2 dx, where A is the area of the region, and f(x) is the function defining the curve.
Step 2: Compute the area (A) of the region. The area is given by A = ∫[a to b] f(x) dx. For this problem, f(x) = x^2, and the interval is [0, 2]. Set up the integral: A = ∫[0 to 2] x^2 dx.
Step 3: Solve the integral for the area. Use the power rule for integration: ∫x^n dx = (x^(n+1))/(n+1) + C. Apply this rule to ∫x^2 dx over the interval [0, 2].
Step 4: Substitute the computed area (A) into the formula for ȳ. Set up the integral for the numerator of ȳ: ∫[0 to 2] (1/2) * [f(x)]^2 dx = ∫[0 to 2] (1/2) * (x^4) dx. Use the power rule for integration to solve this integral.
Step 5: Divide the result of the numerator integral by the area (A) to find the y-coordinate of the centroid, ȳ. Simplify the expression to obtain the final value.
