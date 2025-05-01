Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
Multiple Choice
Solve the following initial-value problem using Laplace transforms: y'' + 4y = 0, \, y(0) = 2, \, y'(0) = 0. What is y(t)?
A
y(t) = 2 \sin(2t)
B
y(t) = 2 \cos(2t)
C
y(t) = 2e^{-2t}
D
y(t) = 2e^{2t}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Apply the Laplace transform to the differential equation y'' + 4y = 0. Recall that the Laplace transform of y'' is \( s^2Y(s) - sy(0) - y'(0) \), and the Laplace transform of y is \( Y(s) \). Substitute the initial conditions \( y(0) = 2 \) and \( y'(0) = 0 \).
Step 2: After applying the Laplace transform, the equation becomes \( s^2Y(s) - 2 + 4Y(s) = 0 \). Rearrange the equation to isolate \( Y(s) \): \( Y(s)(s^2 + 4) = 2 \). Solve for \( Y(s) \): \( Y(s) = \frac{2}{s^2 + 4} \).
Step 3: Recognize that \( \frac{2}{s^2 + 4} \) is the Laplace transform of \( 2\cos(2t) \). This is based on the standard Laplace transform pair \( \mathcal{L}(\cos(at)) = \frac{s}{s^2 + a^2} \) and \( \mathcal{L}(\sin(at)) = \frac{a}{s^2 + a^2} \).
Step 4: Take the inverse Laplace transform of \( Y(s) \) to find \( y(t) \). Using the result from Step 3, \( y(t) = 2\cos(2t) \).
Step 5: Verify the solution by substituting \( y(t) = 2\cos(2t) \) back into the original differential equation \( y'' + 4y = 0 \). Compute \( y'' \) and check that the equation holds true, confirming the correctness of the solution.
