Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
Multiple Choice
Consider the initial value problem: y'' + 16y = cos(4t), with y(0) = 0 and y'(0) = 0. What is the particular solution y(t)?
A
y(t) = (1/16) \cos(4t)
B
y(t) = (1/16) \sin(4t)
C
y(t) = (1/32) t \, \sin(4t)
D
y(t) = (1/32) \sin(4t)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this is a second-order linear differential equation with constant coefficients. The equation is y'' + 16y = cos(4t), and we are tasked with finding the particular solution y(t). The initial conditions are y(0) = 0 and y'(0) = 0.
Step 2: Solve the homogeneous equation y'' + 16y = 0. The characteristic equation is r^2 + 16 = 0, which has roots r = ±4i. This implies the general solution to the homogeneous equation is y_h(t) = C_1 cos(4t) + C_2 sin(4t).
Step 3: To find the particular solution y_p(t), use the method of undetermined coefficients. Since the right-hand side is cos(4t), propose a solution of the form y_p(t) = t(A cos(4t) + B sin(4t)). The factor of t is included because cos(4t) is a solution to the homogeneous equation.
Step 4: Substitute y_p(t) into the original differential equation y'' + 16y = cos(4t). Compute y_p'(t) and y_p''(t), then substitute these into the equation. Collect terms involving cos(4t) and sin(4t) to solve for the coefficients A and B.
Step 5: After determining A and B, combine the particular solution y_p(t) with the homogeneous solution y_h(t) to form the general solution. Apply the initial conditions y(0) = 0 and y'(0) = 0 to solve for the constants C_1 and C_2. The final particular solution is y(t) = (1/32)t sin(4t).
