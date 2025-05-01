Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Solve the initial value problem: The differential equation is homogeneous. xy^2 \frac{dy}{dx} = y^3 - x^3, \quad y(1) = 4. What is the explicit solution y(x)?
A
y = \sqrt[3]{x^3 + 64 - 1}
B
y = \sqrt{x^3 + 63}
C
y = \sqrt[3]{x^3 + 63}
D
y = x^3 + 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the differential equation is homogeneous. A homogeneous differential equation can be solved by substituting y = vx (where v is a function of x) and rewriting the equation in terms of v and x.
Step 2: Substitute y = vx into the given equation xy^2 \frac{dy}{dx} = y^3 - x^3. This substitution transforms the equation into a form involving v and x. Use \frac{dy}{dx} = v + x \frac{dv}{dx} to account for the derivative of y.
Step 3: Simplify the equation after substitution to separate variables. The goal is to express the equation in terms of v and x, allowing you to integrate both sides.
Step 4: Integrate the resulting equation to find v as a function of x. After integration, substitute back y = vx to express y explicitly in terms of x.
Step 5: Use the initial condition y(1) = 4 to solve for the constant of integration. Substitute x = 1 and y = 4 into the explicit solution to determine the constant, and finalize the explicit solution y(x).
Watch next
Master Initial Value Problems with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice