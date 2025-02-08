Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y is composed of two functions u and v, such that y = f(u) and u = g(x), then the derivative of y with respect to x is the product of the derivative of f with respect to u and the derivative of g with respect to x. This rule is essential when dealing with functions that have nested structures, as seen in the given function f(x).