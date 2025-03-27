Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:03 minutes
Problem 114b
Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 113 and 114. Then answer the following questions.
b. How does the graph behave as x → ±∞?
Give reasons for your answers.
y = (3/2)(x / (x − 1))²/³
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the function y = \( \frac{3}{2} \left( \frac{x}{x - 1} \right)^{\frac{2}{3}} \). This is a rational function raised to a fractional power, which affects its graph and behavior.
Step 2: Identify the domain of the function. The expression \( \frac{x}{x - 1} \) is undefined when x = 1, so the domain excludes x = 1. Consider the behavior of the function as x approaches 1 from both sides.
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of the function as x approaches ±∞. As x → ∞, the term \( \frac{x}{x - 1} \) approaches 1, and thus \( \left( \frac{x}{x - 1} \right)^{\frac{2}{3}} \) approaches 1. Similarly, as x → -∞, the term \( \frac{x}{x - 1} \) approaches 1, and the function behaves similarly.
Step 4: Consider the vertical asymptote at x = 1. As x approaches 1 from the left, \( \frac{x}{x - 1} \) becomes very large negatively, and as x approaches 1 from the right, \( \frac{x}{x - 1} \) becomes very large positively. This affects the graph's behavior near x = 1.
Step 5: Graph the function using technology to visualize its behavior. Observe the horizontal asymptote as x → ±∞ and the vertical asymptote at x = 1. The graph should show how the function approaches these asymptotes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
End Behavior of Functions
The end behavior of a function describes how the function behaves as the input values (x) approach positive or negative infinity. For rational functions, this often involves analyzing the degrees of the numerator and denominator to determine horizontal or oblique asymptotes, which indicate the function's behavior at extreme values of x.
Graphs of Exponential Functions
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. The behavior of these functions is influenced by the degrees of the polynomials in the numerator and denominator. Key features include vertical asymptotes, which occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes, which describe the function's end behavior.
Intro to Rational Functions
Asymptotic Analysis
Asymptotic analysis involves studying the behavior of functions as they approach certain limits, such as infinity. For the given function, identifying vertical and horizontal asymptotes helps understand how the function behaves near these limits, providing insight into its long-term behavior as x approaches positive or negative infinity.
Derivatives Applied To Velocity
