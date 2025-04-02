Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing how functions behave near specific points, especially when direct substitution is not possible due to indeterminate forms or discontinuities. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Trigonometric Limits Trigonometric limits, such as limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1, are fundamental in calculus for evaluating limits involving trigonometric functions. This specific limit is often used to resolve indeterminate forms and is essential for simplifying expressions where sine and cosine functions are involved near zero. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions