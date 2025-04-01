Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the continuity and differentiability of functions. For the given problem, evaluating the limit as θ approaches 0 is essential to determine the behavior of the expression (1 − cos θ) / sin 2θ. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Trigonometric Limits Trigonometric limits involve evaluating limits that include trigonometric functions like sine and cosine. A fundamental trigonometric limit is limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1, which is often used to simplify expressions involving small angles. This concept is key in solving the given problem, as it helps in handling the trigonometric functions as θ approaches 0. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions