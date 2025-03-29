Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the continuity and differentiability of functions. For the given problem, evaluating the limit as h approaches 0 is essential to determine the behavior of the function sin(sin h) / sin h. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

Squeeze Theorem The Squeeze Theorem is a method used to find the limit of a function by 'squeezing' it between two other functions whose limits are known and equal. This theorem is particularly useful when direct substitution in a limit results in an indeterminate form. In this problem, the Squeeze Theorem can help confirm the limit of sin(sin h) / sin h as h approaches 0. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1