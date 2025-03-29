Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a certain value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing how functions behave near specific points, which is foundational for defining derivatives and integrals. The limit limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1 is a standard result used to evaluate limits involving trigonometric functions.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential tools for simplifying expressions and solving problems in calculus. For example, the identity tan x = sin x / cos x can be used to rewrite and simplify the expression tan 2x in terms of sine and cosine, aiding in the evaluation of limits.