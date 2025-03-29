Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Problem 2.4.27
Textbook Question
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (tan 2x) / x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the limit involves the function tan(2x), which can be rewritten using the identity tan(2x) = sin(2x) / cos(2x). This gives us the expression lim(x→0) (sin(2x) / (x * cos(2x))).
To simplify the expression, focus on the term sin(2x) / x. Notice that this can be rewritten as (sin(2x) / 2x) * (2x / x).
Apply the limit property lim(θ→0) (sin(θ) / θ) = 1 to the term (sin(2x) / 2x). This implies that as x approaches 0, (sin(2x) / 2x) approaches 1.
Now, consider the term (2x / x), which simplifies to 2. Therefore, the expression (sin(2x) / x) simplifies to 2 * (sin(2x) / 2x).
Finally, evaluate the limit of the entire expression: lim(x→0) (2 * (sin(2x) / 2x) / cos(2x)). Since (sin(2x) / 2x) approaches 1 and cos(2x) approaches cos(0) = 1 as x approaches 0, the limit simplifies to 2 * 1 / 1.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit of a Function
The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a certain value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing how functions behave near specific points, which is foundational for defining derivatives and integrals. The limit limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1 is a standard result used to evaluate limits involving trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential tools for simplifying expressions and solving problems in calculus. For example, the identity tan x = sin x / cos x can be used to rewrite and simplify the expression tan 2x in terms of sine and cosine, aiding in the evaluation of limits.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities
L'Hôpital's Rule
L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for finding limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) as x approaches a point results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by differentiating the numerator and denominator separately. This rule is particularly useful for evaluating limits involving complex expressions, such as limx→0 (tan 2x) / x.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
