Step 2: Solve the corresponding homogeneous equation. The homogeneous equation is x^2 y'' - 3x y' + 3y = 0 . Assume a solution of the form y = x^r , substitute into the homogeneous equation, and solve for r . This yields the characteristic equation r(r - 1) - 3r + 3 = 0 , which simplifies to r^2 - 4r + 3 = 0 . Solve for r to find the roots r = 1 and r = 3 . Thus, the general solution to the homogeneous equation is y_h = C_1 x + C_2 x^3 .