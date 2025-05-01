Step 4: The roots of the characteristic equation are r = 1, r = -1, each with multiplicity 2. For distinct roots, the solutions are e^{rx}. For repeated roots, we include terms with x multiplied by e^{rx}. Thus, the general solution is y(x) = C_1 e^{x} + C_2 e^{-x} + C_3 x e^{x} + C_4 x e^{-x}, where C_1, C_2, C_3, and C_4 are constants.