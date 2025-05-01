Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find the general solution of the differential equation: x^2 y' + x(x + 2)y = e^x.
A
y = (e^x)/x + C
B
y = x^2 e^x + C
C
y = (1/x^2) [ ∫ x e^x dx + C ]
D
y = e^x + Cx^2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given differential equation is a first-order linear differential equation of the form x²y' + x(x + 2)y = e^x. Rewrite it in standard form by dividing through by x² to isolate y': y' + (x + 2)/x y = e^x/x².
Step 2: Identify the integrating factor for the equation. The integrating factor is derived from the coefficient of y in the standard form, which is (x + 2)/x. Compute the integrating factor as e^(∫(x + 2)/x dx). Break this integral into simpler parts: ∫(x + 2)/x dx = ∫1 dx + ∫2/x dx = x + 2ln|x|.
Step 3: Write the integrating factor as e^(x + 2ln|x|). Simplify this expression using properties of exponents: e^(x + 2ln|x|) = e^x * e^(ln|x²|) = e^x * x².
Step 4: Multiply through the differential equation by the integrating factor (e^x * x²) to make the left-hand side an exact derivative. The equation becomes: d/dx[(e^x * x² * y)] = e^x * x.
Step 5: Integrate both sides with respect to x. The left-hand side integrates to e^x * x² * y, and the right-hand side requires integration of e^x * x. After integrating, solve for y to find the general solution: y = (1/x²) [∫x e^x dx + C], where C is the constant of integration.
Watch next
Master Classifying Differential Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice