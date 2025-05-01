Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral as a power series: ∫ \arctan(x) \; x \; dx
A
\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{1}{2n+1} x^{2n+1} + C
B
\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{(2n+1)(2n+3)} x^{2n+3} + C
C
\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{n+1} x^{n+1} + C
D
\sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{2n+1} x^{2n+1} + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Taylor series expansion for arctan(x). The series is given by \( \arctan(x) = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{2n+1} x^{2n+1} \). This will be the starting point for expressing \( \arctan(x) \) as a power series.
Step 2: Multiply the series representation of \( \arctan(x) \) by \( x \), as the integral involves \( \arctan(x) \cdot x \). This results in \( \arctan(x) \cdot x = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{2n+1} x^{2n+2} \).
Step 3: Integrate term-by-term. The integral of \( x^{2n+2} \) is \( \frac{x^{2n+3}}{2n+3} \). Therefore, the integral becomes \( \int \arctan(x) \cdot x \; dx = \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{(2n+1)(2n+3)} x^{2n+3} + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration.
Step 4: Verify the result by differentiating the obtained series. Differentiating \( \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{(2n+1)(2n+3)} x^{2n+3} \) term-by-term should yield \( \arctan(x) \cdot x \), confirming the correctness of the integration.
Step 5: Compare the result with the given options. The correct answer matches \( \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n}{(2n+1)(2n+3)} x^{2n+3} + C \).
