Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: int x^2 dx
A
frac{1}{2} x^2 + C
B
x^3 + C
C
frac{1}{3} x^3 + C
D
2x + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the power rule of integration, which states that for any function of the form x^n, the indefinite integral is given by ∫x^n dx = (1/(n+1))x^(n+1) + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 2: Identify the exponent of x in the given function. Here, the function is x^2, so n = 2.
Step 3: Apply the power rule. Increase the exponent by 1 (n+1 = 2+1 = 3) and divide by the new exponent (1/(n+1) = 1/3). This gives (1/3)x^3.
Step 4: Add the constant of integration, C, to account for the indefinite nature of the integral. The result is (1/3)x^3 + C.
Step 5: Verify the result by differentiating (1/3)x^3 + C. The derivative should return the original function x^2, confirming the correctness of the integration.
