Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) ∫ sin(t) / (1 + cos(t)) dt
A
tan(t/2) + c
B
-ln|1 + cos(t)| + c
C
ln|sin(t)| + c
D
sec(t) + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a trigonometric function and consider using a substitution to simplify the expression. A common substitution for integrals involving sin(t) and cos(t) is the Weierstrass substitution: let u = tan(t/2), which transforms trigonometric functions into rational functions.
Step 2: Recall the relationships for the Weierstrass substitution: sin(t) = 2u / (1 + u^2) and cos(t) = (1 - u^2) / (1 + u^2). Also, dt = 2 du / (1 + u^2). Substitute these into the integral.
Step 3: Replace sin(t), cos(t), and dt in the integral with their expressions in terms of u. The integral becomes ∫ (2u / (1 + u^2)) / (1 + (1 - u^2) / (1 + u^2)) * (2 du / (1 + u^2)). Simplify the expression to make the integral easier to evaluate.
Step 4: Simplify the denominator and numerator to reduce the integral to a simpler form. After simplification, the integral should be expressed in terms of u, which can be integrated using standard techniques.
Step 5: Perform the integration in terms of u, then substitute back u = tan(t/2) to return the solution in terms of t. Add the constant of integration, c, to complete the indefinite integral.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning