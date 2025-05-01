Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: \int 9x^2 \, dx
A
x^3 + C
B
9x^3 + C
C
18x + C
D
3x^3 + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the power rule of integration: \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( n \neq -1 \). This rule will help us integrate \( 9x^2 \).
Step 2: Identify the coefficient and the power of \( x \) in the given function. Here, the coefficient is \( 9 \) and the power of \( x \) is \( 2 \).
Step 3: Apply the power rule to \( x^2 \). Increase the power of \( x \) by 1, making it \( x^3 \), and divide by the new power \( 3 \). This gives \( \frac{x^3}{3} \).
Step 4: Multiply the result by the coefficient \( 9 \). This gives \( 9 \cdot \frac{x^3}{3} = 3x^3 \).
Step 5: Add the constant of integration \( C \) to account for the indefinite integral. The final expression is \( 3x^3 + C \).
