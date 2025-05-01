Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: int cos(6t) dt
A
sin(6t) + C
B
1/6 sin(6t) + C
C
6 sin(6t) + C
D
1/6 cos(6t) + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a trigonometric function, specifically cos(6t). The goal is to find the indefinite integral of cos(6t) with respect to t.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the integral of cos(ax): ∫cos(ax) dx = (1/a)sin(ax) + C, where 'a' is a constant and 'C' is the constant of integration.
Step 3: Identify the value of 'a' in the given problem. Here, the argument of the cosine function is 6t, so 'a' = 6.
Step 4: Apply the formula ∫cos(ax) dx = (1/a)sin(ax) + C to the given integral. Substitute 'a' = 6 into the formula, resulting in (1/6)sin(6t) + C.
Step 5: Conclude that the indefinite integral of cos(6t) with respect to t is (1/6)sin(6t) + C, where C is the constant of integration.
