Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the figure showing four curves labeled A, B, C, and D, which represent the functions f(x) = sin x, f'(x), f''(x), and f'''(x), respectively, which curve corresponds to f''(x)?
A
The curve that matches cos x
B
The curve that matches -cos x
C
The curve that matches sin x
D
The curve that matches -sin x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the derivatives of the sine function. The first derivative of f(x) = sin(x) is f'(x) = cos(x). The second derivative, f''(x), is the derivative of f'(x), which is f''(x) = -sin(x).
Step 2: Understand the relationship between the function and its derivatives. The second derivative, f''(x), represents the rate of change of the slope of the original function f(x). For f(x) = sin(x), f''(x) = -sin(x) indicates that the curve oscillates in the opposite direction of the original sine function.
Step 3: Analyze the given curves in the figure. Look for the curve that matches the behavior of -sin(x). This curve should have the same shape as sin(x) but inverted, meaning it peaks where sin(x) dips and dips where sin(x) peaks.
Step 4: Compare the curves labeled A, B, C, and D to identify which one corresponds to -sin(x). Pay attention to the amplitude, frequency, and phase of the oscillations to ensure the match.
Step 5: Once the curve corresponding to -sin(x) is identified, confirm that it is labeled as f''(x) in the figure. This ensures consistency with the mathematical relationship between the function and its derivatives.
Watch next
Master Graph of Sine and Cosine Function with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice