Amplitude The amplitude of a sine function, represented by 'A' in the equation f(x) = A sin(...), determines the height of the wave from its midline to its peak. It indicates how far the graph stretches vertically. In the given function, the amplitude is ½, meaning the maximum value of the sine wave will be ½ above and ½ below the midline.

Period The period of a sine function, determined by 'B' in the equation, indicates the length of one complete cycle of the wave. It is calculated using the formula Period = 2π/B. In the provided function, the coefficient of x inside the sine function affects how quickly the wave oscillates; a larger value of B results in a shorter period.