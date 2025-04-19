Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude (A) The amplitude of a sine function, represented by A, determines the height of the wave from its midline to its peak. It indicates how far the function's values stretch above and below the midline (y=0). In the context of the given function, a larger A results in a taller wave, while a smaller A compresses the wave vertically. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1

Period (B) The period of a sine function, denoted by B, is the distance along the x-axis required for the function to complete one full cycle. It is calculated using the formula Period = 2π/B. In the provided function, adjusting B alters the frequency of the wave, with a smaller B leading to more cycles within a given interval. Recommended video: 5:43 5:43 Introduction to Tangent Graph