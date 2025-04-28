Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
0. Functions
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions
7:54 minutes
Problem 1.4.36
Textbook Question
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph the function f (x) = sin³ x.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function: The given function is \( f(x) = \sin^3(x) \), which can also be written as \( f(x) = (\sin(x))^3 \). This means the sine function is cubed, and we need to analyze its behavior.
Identify the key features of the function: The sine function \( \sin(x) \) oscillates between -1 and 1, so \( \sin^3(x) \) will also oscillate between -1 and 1. However, the cubing operation will affect the shape of the graph, making the negative values steeper and the positive values slightly flattened.
Choose an appropriate viewing window: Since \( \sin(x) \) is periodic with a period of \( 2\pi \), select a viewing window that includes at least one full period, such as \( x \in [-2\pi, 2\pi] \). For the y-axis, set \( y \in [-1, 1] \) to capture the range of the function.
Use graphing software: Input the function \( f(x) = \sin^3(x) \) into the graphing software. Adjust the viewing window to \( x \in [-2\pi, 2\pi] \) and \( y \in [-1, 1] \) to ensure the key features of the graph are visible.
Analyze the graph: Observe the behavior of the function. Note that the graph will have the same zeros as \( \sin(x) \) (at \( x = n\pi \), where \( n \) is an integer), and the peaks and troughs will be modified due to the cubing operation. The graph will also exhibit odd symmetry, meaning \( f(-x) = -f(x) \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting points on a coordinate system to visually represent the relationship between the input (x-values) and output (f(x)-values). Understanding how to graph functions is essential for analyzing their behavior, identifying key features such as intercepts, maxima, minima, and periodicity.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Key Features of Functions
Key features of functions include critical points, intercepts, and asymptotes, which provide insight into the function's behavior. For periodic functions like sine, understanding amplitude, period, and phase shift is crucial for accurately representing the function's shape and characteristics on a graph.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Viewing Windows in Graphing
A viewing window in graphing software defines the range of x and y values displayed on the graph. Selecting an appropriate viewing window is vital to ensure that all significant features of the function are visible, allowing for a comprehensive analysis of its behavior over the specified interval.
Recommended video:
13:49
Example 4: Norman Window
Watch next
Master Graph of Sine and Cosine Function with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice