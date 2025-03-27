Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
2:46 minutes
Problem 18c
Textbook Question
Understanding Motion from Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = f(t) of a particle moving on a horizontal coordinate line.
c. When does the particle move at its greatest speed?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph of velocity v = f(t) over time t. The graph shows how the velocity of the particle changes with time.
Identify the points on the graph where the velocity reaches its maximum and minimum values. The greatest speed corresponds to the maximum absolute value of velocity, regardless of direction.
Observe that the graph has peaks and valleys. The highest peak or lowest valley indicates the greatest speed.
Determine the time at which these maximum or minimum values occur by looking at the horizontal axis (time) corresponding to these points.
Conclude that the particle moves at its greatest speed at the time where the graph reaches the highest or lowest point, which is the maximum absolute value of velocity.
