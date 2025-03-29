Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
Problem 18bb
Understanding Motion from Graphs
The accompanying figure shows the velocity v = f(t) of a particle moving on a horizontal coordinate line.
b. When is the particle’s acceleration positive? Negative? Zero?
1
To determine when the particle's acceleration is positive, negative, or zero, we need to analyze the graph of velocity v = f(t) with respect to time t. Acceleration is the derivative of velocity, so we are looking for the slope of the velocity graph.
Acceleration is positive when the slope of the velocity graph is positive, meaning the graph is increasing. Look for intervals where the graph is rising as time progresses.
Acceleration is negative when the slope of the velocity graph is negative, meaning the graph is decreasing. Identify intervals where the graph is falling as time progresses.
Acceleration is zero when the slope of the velocity graph is zero, meaning the graph is flat or horizontal. Find intervals where the graph is constant and not changing with time.
Examine the graph: From t = 0 to t = 1, the graph is decreasing, indicating negative acceleration. From t = 1 to t = 2, the graph is increasing, indicating positive acceleration. From t = 2 to t = 4, the graph is flat, indicating zero acceleration. Continue this analysis for the entire graph to identify all intervals of positive, negative, and zero acceleration.
