Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The terms of the sequence of partial sums of the series ∑ aₖ approach 5/2, so the infinite series converges to 5/2.
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ( (3k + 1)(3k + 4) )
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Every partial sum Sₙ of the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k² underestimates the exact value of ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k².
c. Suppose f is a continuous, positive, decreasing function, for x ≥ 1, and aₖ = f(k), for k = 1, 2, 3, …. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges to L, then ∫ (1 to ∞) f(x) dx converges to L.
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
b.Find a formula for the nth partial sum Sₙ of the infinite series. Use this formula to find the next four partial sums S₅, S₆, S₇, S₈ of the infinite series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
c.If the terms of the sequence {aₙ} are positive and increasing, then the sequence of partial sums for the series∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁aₖ diverges.