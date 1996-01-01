Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The terms of the sequence of partial sums of the series ∑ aₖ approach 5/2, so the infinite series converges to 5/2.
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ( (3k + 1)(3k + 4) )
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Every partial sum Sₙ of the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k² underestimates the exact value of ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k².
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]
b.Find a formula for the nth partial sum Sₙ of the infinite series. Use this formula to find the next four partial sums S₅, S₆, S₇, S₈ of the infinite series.
c.Make a conjecture for the value of the series.
