Step 2: Compute the derivative of y = x^3 / 3 + 1 / (4x). Use the power rule and the quotient rule to find dy/dx. For x^3 / 3, the derivative is (1/3)(3x^2) = x^2. For 1 / (4x), rewrite it as (1/4)x^(-1) and differentiate to get -1/(4x^2). Thus, dy/dx = x^2 - 1/(4x^2).