Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
In what direction(s) does the derivative of f(x) provide information about the behavior of the function f(x)?
A
The derivative gives information about the maximum value of f(x) on its domain.
B
The derivative gives information about the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to x, which is the slope of the tangent line at each point.
C
The derivative gives information about the area under the curve of f(x).
D
The derivative gives information about the average value of f(x) over an interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a derivative. The derivative of a function f(x) represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function with respect to x. It is mathematically defined as the limit of the average rate of change as the interval approaches zero.
Step 2: Recognize that the derivative provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the curve of f(x) at any given point. This slope indicates the direction and steepness of the function's behavior at that specific point.
Step 3: Clarify that the derivative does not directly provide information about the maximum value of f(x), the area under the curve, or the average value of f(x) over an interval. These are related to other concepts in calculus, such as critical points, integrals, and mean value theorem.
Step 4: Note that the derivative is particularly useful for analyzing the behavior of f(x), such as identifying where the function is increasing or decreasing, and locating critical points where the slope is zero (potential maxima, minima, or points of inflection).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation of the derivative is that it provides information about the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to x, which corresponds to the slope of the tangent line at each point on the curve.
