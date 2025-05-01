Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
For the function f(x), in which direction(s) does the derivative f'(x) provide information about the behavior of f(x)?
A
The derivative describes the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to y, which is the vertical direction.
B
The derivative does not provide directional information about f(x).
C
The derivative describes the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to x, which is the horizontal direction.
D
The derivative provides information about both the horizontal and vertical directions simultaneously.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a derivative. The derivative of a function, f'(x), represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function f(x) with respect to its input variable x. This means it tells us how f(x) changes as x changes.
Step 2: Clarify the relationship between the derivative and the horizontal direction. Since the derivative f'(x) is calculated with respect to x, it provides information about the behavior of f(x) along the horizontal axis (the x-axis).
Step 3: Clarify the relationship between the derivative and the vertical direction. The value of f'(x) itself does not directly describe the vertical direction (the y-axis). Instead, it indicates how steeply f(x) is increasing or decreasing, which indirectly affects the vertical change in f(x).
Step 4: Address the misconception about simultaneous directional information. The derivative does not provide information about both horizontal and vertical directions simultaneously. It specifically describes the rate of change of f(x) with respect to x, which is tied to the horizontal direction.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation is: The derivative describes the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to x, which is the horizontal direction.
Related Videos
Related Practice