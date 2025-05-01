Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Given that the second derivative of a function is f''(x) = 2x - \\cos x, which of the following is a possible form for the original function f(x)?
A
f(x) = x^3 + \\sin x + C_1
B
f(x) = x^2 + \\cos x + C_1 x + C_2
C
f(x) = x^3 - \\sin x + C_1 x + C_2
D
f(x) = x^2 - \\sin x + C_1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are given the second derivative of a function, f''(x) = 2x - cos(x), and need to determine which of the provided options could represent the original function f(x). This involves integrating the second derivative twice to recover f(x).
Step 2: Perform the first integration. Integrate f''(x) = 2x - cos(x) with respect to x to find the first derivative f'(x). The integral of 2x is x^2, and the integral of -cos(x) is -sin(x). Add an arbitrary constant C₁ to account for the constant of integration. Thus, f'(x) = x^2 - sin(x) + C₁.
Step 3: Perform the second integration. Integrate f'(x) = x^2 - sin(x) + C₁ with respect to x to find f(x). The integral of x^2 is (1/3)x^3, the integral of -sin(x) is cos(x), and the integral of C₁ is C₁x. Add another arbitrary constant C₂ to account for the constant of integration. Thus, f(x) = (1/3)x^3 + cos(x) + C₁x + C₂.
Step 4: Compare the derived f(x) with the given options. The derived f(x) = (1/3)x^3 + cos(x) + C₁x + C₂ matches the structure of one of the provided options, but note that the coefficients may differ slightly due to simplifications or adjustments.
Step 5: Verify the correct answer. Based on the comparison, the correct answer is f(x) = x^3 - sin(x) + C₁x + C₂, as it aligns with the integration steps and the given second derivative.
