Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Consider a function y = f(x). Which of the following best defines the slope of this function at a point x = a?
A
The value of the function f(a)
B
The value of the derivative f'(a)
C
The value of x at that point
D
The area under the curve from 0 to a
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the slope of a function at a point. The slope at a specific point on a curve is defined as the rate of change of the function at that point. This is mathematically represented by the derivative of the function at that point.
Step 2: Recall the definition of the derivative. The derivative of a function f(x) at a point x = a, denoted as f'(a), is the limit of the difference quotient as the interval approaches zero: .
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the problem. The value of the function f(a) represents the height of the curve at x = a, not the slope. The value of x at that point is simply the x-coordinate and does not describe the slope. The area under the curve from 0 to a is related to integration, not differentiation.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct answer is the value of the derivative f'(a), as it directly defines the slope of the function at x = a.
Step 5: Conclude that the slope of the function y = f(x) at a point x = a is best defined by the value of the derivative f'(a).
