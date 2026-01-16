Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 1/x² + x, x > 0; y(2) = 1
dy/dx = 1/x² + x, x > 0; y(2) = 1
dy/dx = 3x⁻²ᐟ³, y(−1) = −5
ds/dt = 1 + cos t, s(0) = 4
dr/dθ = −π sin (πθ), r(0) = 0
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5
Find the curve y = f(x) in the xy-plane that passes through the point (9,4) and whose slope at each point is 3√x.
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3