7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) ∫ x x^4 + 16 dx
A
x^5/5 + 16x + c
B
x^4/4 + 16x + c
C
x^5 + 16x^2 + c
D
5x^4 + 16x + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the integral ∫ x / (x^4 + 16) dx. Notice that the denominator is a polynomial, and the numerator is x. This suggests that substitution might simplify the integral.
Step 2: Let u = x^4 + 16. Then, compute the derivative of u with respect to x: du/dx = 4x^3. Rewrite du as du = 4x^3 dx.
Step 3: Observe that the numerator x dx does not directly match the substitution. To proceed, consider rewriting the integral in terms of u and adjust the substitution accordingly.
Step 4: After substitution, simplify the integral in terms of u. The integral becomes ∫ (expression in terms of u). Solve this simplified integral using standard integration techniques.
Step 5: Once the integral is solved, substitute back u = x^4 + 16 to return to the original variable x. Add the constant of integration c to complete the solution.
