Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) int sin^{-1}(x) dx
A
x sin^{-1}(x) + sqrt{1 - x^2} + c
B
x sin^{-1}(x) - sqrt{1 - x^2} + c
C
sin^{-1}(x) + c
D
x^2 sin^{-1}(x) + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves the inverse sine function, \( \sin^{-1}(x) \), and requires integration by parts. Recall the formula for integration by parts: \( \int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du \).
Step 2: Choose \( u = \sin^{-1}(x) \) and \( dv = dx \). This choice simplifies the differentiation and integration steps. Compute \( du \) and \( v \): \( du = \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - x^2}} \, dx \) and \( v = x \).
Step 3: Substitute \( u \), \( v \), \( du \), and \( dv \) into the integration by parts formula: \( \int \sin^{-1}(x) \, dx = x \sin^{-1}(x) - \int x \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - x^2}} \, dx \).
Step 4: Simplify the remaining integral \( \int x \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - x^2}} \, dx \). Recognize that \( \frac{d}{dx}(1 - x^2) = -2x \), so let \( u = 1 - x^2 \), which makes \( du = -2x \, dx \). Rewrite the integral in terms of \( u \): \( \int x \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - x^2}} \, dx = -\frac{1}{2} \int u^{-1/2} \, du \).
Step 5: Solve \( \int u^{-1/2} \, du \) to get \( 2\sqrt{u} \), and substitute back \( u = 1 - x^2 \). Combine all terms to write the final expression: \( x \sin^{-1}(x) + \sqrt{1 - x^2} + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration.
