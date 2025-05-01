Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: 5 x^2 + 25 \, dx
A
(5/2) x^2 + 25x + C
B
5x^3 + 25x + C
C
(5/3) x^3 + 25x + C
D
(5/3) x^3 + 25 + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves finding the indefinite integral of the function 5x^2 + 25 with respect to x. Recall that the indefinite integral of a function f(x) is the antiderivative of f(x), plus a constant of integration C.
Step 2: Break the integral into two separate terms: ∫(5x^2)dx + ∫(25)dx. This allows us to integrate each term individually.
Step 3: For the first term, ∫(5x^2)dx, use the power rule for integration: ∫(ax^n)dx = (a/(n+1))x^(n+1) + C. Here, a = 5 and n = 2, so the antiderivative becomes (5/3)x^3.
Step 4: For the second term, ∫(25)dx, recall that the integral of a constant is the constant multiplied by x. Thus, the antiderivative of 25 is 25x.
Step 5: Combine the results from Step 3 and Step 4 to write the final expression for the indefinite integral: (5/3)x^3 + 25x + C, where C is the constant of integration.
