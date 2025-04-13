Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
6:19 minutes
Problem 4.3.36
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(x) = x³ / (3x² + 1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine where the function \( f(x) = \frac{x^3}{3x^2 + 1} \) is increasing or decreasing, first find the derivative \( f'(x) \). Use the quotient rule: \( f'(x) = \frac{(3x^2)(3x^2 + 1) - (x^3)(6x)}{(3x^2 + 1)^2} \). Simplify the expression to get the derivative.
Set the derivative \( f'(x) \) equal to zero to find critical points. Solve \( (3x^2)(3x^2 + 1) - (x^3)(6x) = 0 \) to find the values of \( x \) where the derivative is zero or undefined.
Determine the sign of \( f'(x) \) on the intervals defined by the critical points. Choose test points in each interval and substitute them into \( f'(x) \) to see if the function is increasing (\( f'(x) > 0 \)) or decreasing (\( f'(x) < 0 \)).
Identify the local extrema by analyzing the sign changes of \( f'(x) \). If \( f'(x) \) changes from positive to negative at a critical point, there is a local maximum. If it changes from negative to positive, there is a local minimum.
Finally, state the open intervals where the function is increasing or decreasing and identify any local extrema, specifying their locations based on the critical points and the behavior of \( f'(x) \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function provides information about the function's rate of change. To find where a function is increasing or decreasing, calculate its derivative and identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema and help determine intervals of increase or decrease.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test is used to determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after a critical point, one can ascertain the behavior of the function: if the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it's a local minimum.
Recommended video:
Interval Testing
Interval testing involves selecting test points from intervals determined by critical points to evaluate the sign of the derivative. This process helps identify where the function is increasing or decreasing. By substituting these test points into the derivative, one can confirm the function's behavior over each interval, aiding in the identification of local extrema.
Recommended video:
