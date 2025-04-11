Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
3:53 minutes
Problem 123
Textbook Question
In Exercises 121–124, find the inflection points (if any) on the graph of the function and the coordinates of the points on the graph where the function has a local maximum or local minimum value. Then graph the function in a region large enough to show all these points simultaneously. Add to your picture the graphs of the function’s first and second derivatives. How are the values at which these graphs intersect the x-axis related to the graph of the function? In what other ways are the graphs of the derivatives related to the graph of the function?
123. y=(4/5)x^5+16x^2-25
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the inflection points, we need to determine where the second derivative of the function changes sign. Start by finding the first derivative of the function \( y = \frac{4}{5}x^5 + 16x^2 - 25 \). Use the power rule to differentiate: \( y' = \frac{d}{dx}(\frac{4}{5}x^5) + \frac{d}{dx}(16x^2) - \frac{d}{dx}(25) \).
Calculate the first derivative: \( y' = \frac{4}{5} \cdot 5x^4 + 32x = 4x^4 + 32x \).
Next, find the second derivative by differentiating the first derivative: \( y'' = \frac{d}{dx}(4x^4 + 32x) \). Apply the power rule again: \( y'' = 16x^3 + 32 \).
To find the inflection points, solve \( y'' = 0 \) for \( x \). Set \( 16x^3 + 32 = 0 \) and solve for \( x \).
To find local maxima and minima, use the first derivative test. Set \( y' = 0 \) and solve for \( x \). This will give you the critical points. Then, use the second derivative test to determine the nature of these critical points: if \( y'' > 0 \), it's a local minimum; if \( y'' < 0 \), it's a local maximum.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inflection Points
Inflection points occur where the concavity of a function changes, which is determined by the second derivative. To find inflection points, set the second derivative equal to zero and solve for x. Verify a change in concavity by checking the sign of the second derivative around these points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Local Maximum and Minimum
Local maxima and minima are points where a function reaches a highest or lowest value in a neighborhood. These can be found using the first derivative test, where the derivative changes sign, or the second derivative test, where the second derivative is positive (minimum) or negative (maximum) at critical points.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Graphing Derivatives
The first derivative of a function represents its slope, and where it intersects the x-axis indicates critical points. The second derivative indicates concavity, and its x-axis intersections suggest potential inflection points. Graphing these derivatives alongside the original function helps visualize these relationships and understand the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative
