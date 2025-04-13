Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
3:40 minutes
Problem 4.3.50a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(x) = √(x² − 2x − 3), 3 ≤ x < ∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the function f(x) = √(x² − 2x − 3). This is a square root function, and we need to ensure the expression inside the square root is non-negative for the function to be defined.
Step 2: Set the expression inside the square root greater than or equal to zero: x² − 2x − 3 ≥ 0. Solve this inequality to find the domain where the function is defined.
Step 3: Factor the quadratic expression: x² − 2x − 3 = (x - 3)(x + 1). Use this factorization to solve the inequality (x - 3)(x + 1) ≥ 0. Determine the intervals where the product is non-negative.
Step 4: Analyze the critical points and endpoints within the domain 3 ≤ x < ∞. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined. Find the derivative of f(x) and solve for x where f'(x) = 0 or is undefined.
Step 5: Evaluate the function at the critical points and endpoints to identify local extrema. Compare the values to determine the local maximum or minimum values within the given domain.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Local Extrema
Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum value. These points occur where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined, indicating a change in the direction of the curve. Identifying local extrema involves finding these critical points and using tests like the first or second derivative test to determine their nature.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. In this problem, the domain is specified as 3 ≤ x < ∞, meaning we only consider x-values starting from 3 and extending to infinity. Understanding the domain is crucial for correctly identifying where extrema can occur within the given constraints.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function provides the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima or minima. To find these points, differentiate the function and solve for x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist, considering the given domain.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Watch next
Master Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice