Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum value. These points occur where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined, indicating a change in the direction of the curve. Identifying local extrema involves finding these critical points and using tests like the first or second derivative test to determine their nature. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. In this problem, the domain is specified as 3 ≤ x < ∞, meaning we only consider x-values starting from 3 and extending to infinity. Understanding the domain is crucial for correctly identifying where extrema can occur within the given constraints. Recommended video: 5:10 5:10 Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph