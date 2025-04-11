Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
3:32 minutes
Problem 96
Textbook Question
Sketch the graph of a twice-differentiable function y=f(x) that passes through the points (-2,2), (-1,1), (0,0),(1,1), and (2,2) and whose first two derivatives have the following sign patterns.
1
Identify the intervals where the first derivative y' is positive or negative. The function is increasing where y' is positive and decreasing where y' is negative. From the image, y' is positive on the intervals (-∞, -2), (0, 2) and negative on (-2, 0), (2, ∞).
Identify the intervals where the second derivative y'' is positive or negative. The function is concave up where y'' is positive and concave down where y'' is negative. From the image, y'' is negative on (-∞, -1), (1, ∞) and positive on (-1, 1).
Determine the critical points and inflection points. Critical points occur where y' changes sign, which are at x = -2, 0, and 2. Inflection points occur where y'' changes sign, which are at x = -1 and 1.
Sketch the graph using the information from the derivatives. Start by plotting the given points (-2,2), (-1,1), (0,0), (1,1), and (2,2). Use the sign of y' to determine where the function is increasing or decreasing and the sign of y'' to determine the concavity.
Connect the points smoothly, ensuring that the graph reflects the increasing/decreasing behavior and concavity as determined by the derivatives. The graph should increase from (-∞, -2), decrease from (-2, 0), increase from (0, 2), and decrease from (2, ∞), with concave down sections from (-∞, -1) and (1, ∞), and concave up from (-1, 1).
Video duration:3m
