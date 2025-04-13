Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. For a function f(x), the derivative is denoted as f'(x) and is found using differentiation rules.

Absolute Value Function The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. It affects the differentiability of functions because it creates sharp corners or cusps in graphs, where the derivative may not exist. For f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, the absolute value impacts the function's smoothness and continuity.