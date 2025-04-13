Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
4:11 minutes
Problem 4.1.52c
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
b. Does f'(-3) exist?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine if f'(-3) exists, we need to check if the function f(x) = |x³ − 9x| is differentiable at x = -3. Differentiability requires the function to be continuous and have a defined derivative at that point.
First, check the continuity of f(x) at x = -3. Since f(x) is an absolute value function, it is continuous everywhere, including at x = -3.
Next, consider the definition of the derivative. The derivative f'(x) exists at x = -3 if the limit of the difference quotient exists as x approaches -3 from both sides.
To find the derivative, consider the piecewise nature of the absolute value function. The expression inside the absolute value, x³ - 9x, changes sign at the roots of the equation x³ - 9x = 0. Solve for x to find these critical points.
Evaluate the derivative from the left and right of x = -3 using the piecewise definition of f(x). If the left-hand and right-hand derivatives are equal, then f'(-3) exists. Otherwise, it does not.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. It is the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. For a function f(x), the derivative is denoted as f'(x) and is found using differentiation rules.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x. It affects the differentiability of functions because it creates sharp corners or cusps in graphs, where the derivative may not exist. For f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, the absolute value impacts the function's smoothness and continuity.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function
Differentiability and Continuity
A function is differentiable at a point if it is smooth and has a defined tangent at that point, implying continuity. However, a function can be continuous but not differentiable at points where there are sharp turns or cusps, such as those introduced by absolute values. Checking differentiability involves examining the function's behavior around the point of interest.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Watch next
Master Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice