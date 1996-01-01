88. Incorrect Calculation
b. Evaluate ∫(from -1 to 1) dx/x or show that the integral does not exist.
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
82. ∫ (from -∞ to -1) dx/(x - 1)⁴
84. ∫ (from 0 to π) sec²x dx*(Note: Potential improperness at x = π/2)*
86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx
92. Integral with a parameter For what values of p does the integral
∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/xlnᵖ(x) converge, and what is its value (in terms of p)?
28. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) tan⁻¹(s)/(s² + 1) ds