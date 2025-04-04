Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest and lowest values a function attains on a given interval. To find these, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the interval. The absolute maximum is the largest value, and the absolute minimum is the smallest value among these evaluations. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. For the function h(x) = ³√x, the derivative is undefined at x = 0, making it a critical point to consider when finding absolute extrema on the interval. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points