Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
Find the area of the region enclosed by the inner loop of the curve r = 6 + 12 sin(θ).
A
12π
B
18π
C
54π
D
36π
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The curve is given in polar form as r = 6 + 12 sin(θ). To find the area enclosed by the inner loop, we need to identify the range of θ values where the inner loop occurs. This happens when r becomes zero, so solve 6 + 12 sin(θ) = 0 for θ.
Step 2: Solve 6 + 12 sin(θ) = 0. Rearrange the equation to find sin(θ) = -1/2. Use the unit circle to determine the values of θ where sin(θ) = -1/2. These values will give the bounds for the integral.
Step 3: Set up the area formula for a polar curve. The area enclosed by a polar curve is given by A = (1/2) ∫[θ₁, θ₂] r² dθ, where θ₁ and θ₂ are the bounds of θ determined in Step 2. Substitute r = 6 + 12 sin(θ) into the formula.
Step 4: Expand r² = (6 + 12 sin(θ))². Simplify this expression to prepare for integration. You will get terms involving constants, sin(θ), and sin²(θ). Recall that sin²(θ) can be rewritten using the identity sin²(θ) = (1 - cos(2θ))/2.
Step 5: Integrate the expanded expression for r² over the bounds of θ found in Step 2. Break the integral into manageable parts, compute each term, and sum them up. Multiply the result by 1/2 to find the area of the inner loop.
